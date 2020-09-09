Politics

Men who insult women in politics have no mothers, good sisters – Anita DeSoso

As several people around the world continue to celebrate the achievements of some women who have launched sterling careers in politics, others mince no words in raining down such heights.

As a matter of fact, the Ghanaian political terrain over years has been characterized with various levels of disparaging comments which more often than not has no gender barriers.



Many women who secure glistering roles in their respective parties and governments are either labelled prostitutes or promiscuous women. It will not be surprising to learn that in most instances such attackers are men.



However, to the likes of former First National Vice-chairperson of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), such attacks on women will only spur them to greater heights.



According to Anita DeSoso, most of the men who actively practice politics of insult, targeted mostly at women do not have mothers or good sisters in their families, thus their penchant for resorting to lose and reckless talks to score political points.

She told GhanaWeb in an exclusive interview that; “…most men who insult women do not have either mothers or good sisters or aunties…they don’t have a girl child in their family so they just talk anyhow, forgive them…”



As far as she is concerned, women who take active part in partisan politics at all levels in the country have done considerably well and deserve respect.



“If they know how women love their sons and fathers love their daughters, they will not misbehave. So, let’s forgive them,” Madam DeSoso added.





