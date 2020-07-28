General News

Menzgold customers promise to vote for Mahama

Aggrieved customers of Menzgold during a protest

Aggrieved customers of the defunct gold dealership company, Menzgold, have promised to vote for the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, after the latter promised to pay their locked up funds.

John Dramani Mahama said this during a ceremony to outdoor his running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang on Monday July 27, 2020.



According to Mahama, when elected in the impending December polls, he shall pay all customers of the collapsed financial institutions whose monies are locked up in full and restore indigenous Ghanaian participation in the financial sector.



“I pledge on behalf of the NDC that we shall, within one year of being in office pay all funds that have been locked up with the collapsed financial institutions. Within our first year in office, we shall pay all the beneficiaries all funds locked up in the collapsed financial institutions and its a promise. We shall not put together any long term payment plan that will further worsen the living conditions of the victims,” .



“As has been introduced in other economies, the NDC will establish a financial services authority that will be responsible for ensuring that consumer financial markets work for consumers and providers and for the economy as a whole. This financial services authority will oversee all financial products and services that are offered to consumers and will effectively and efficiently prevent and stop the challenges that have confronted customers of Menzgold, DKM and others,” he said.

Speaking on Atinka News Tuesday afternoon, Spokesperson for the aggrieved Aggrieved customers of the defunct gold dealership company, Menzgold, Fred Forson expressed the association’s gratitude to the former president of the republic of Ghana.



According to Fred Forson, the spirit of the members of the association has been rekindled and that they are optimistic the former President will head to his words.



“We are happy the Former President has thought about us and have promised to look at our issue. We assure him that we will encourage our members to go out in their numbers to take part in the new voter registration exercise and vote for him come Dec 7”, he said.





