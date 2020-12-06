Messy Mahama can't handle Free SHS - NPP's Nana Obrempong

John Dramani Mahama, former president of Ghana

Source: Michel Agyapong Agyapa, Contributor

Member of Greater Accra communication team of the New Patriotic Party Citizen Nana Obrempong has said in an interview that Former President John Dramani Mahama can not handle the Free SHS policy.

Speaking in an interview with Citizen Kofi Owusu on Citizen TV, Nana Obrempong said voting for John Mahama will be a mistake every Ghanaian will make because he will collapse the Free SHS.



"If Ghanaians vote for John Mahama to come back he will collapse the free SHS...He said he will review but that's a lie," he said.



He added that former President Kufuor established the National Health Insurance policy and John Mahama came and messed it up and with this, Ghanaians can not trust him with the Free SHS.

Nana Obrempong, however, stated that God has been listening to the prayers and cries of Ghana and has given President Akufo-Addo as an answer.



"There were a lot of parents crying because they don't have money to send their children to Senior High School and God listened to their prayers and gave them Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and now they are enjoying the Free SHS," he said.



He added that God personally sent Akufo-Addo to save Ghanaians just as he sent Jesus to save the world.

