Mfansteman MP murder: The fact that you have police escort doesn’t mean you are secured – Col. Abogye

Colonel Festus Boahen Aboagye (rtd)

Colonel Festus Boahen Aboagye, a security analysist has disagreed with renewed calls for the provision of personal security by the state, for Members of Parliament. This follows a robbery attack on the MP for Mfansteman which resulted in his murder.

In an interview with GhanaWeb, Mr Aboagye who believes that having a personal security does not guarantee safety said, there is the need for the state to ensure the security and safety of all citizens instead.



“In principle, everybody in very country needs security, the Kenyan approach where MPs go and sit in parliament and pass legislation which authorizes them to keep weapons is being selfish. Because if they don’t target you the politician, the person they are going to kill is going to be a politician’s family member,” he said.



Mr. Aboagye blamed the state for failing to provide adequate security for citizens in the country and attributed the situation to issues including the politicization of recruitment into the security services.



He also mentioned the proliferation of small arms in the Ghanaian civil space and called on the police to step up their game in fighting crime.



According to reports, Mr Ekow Quansah, the MP for Mfantseman, together with his team were returning from a campaign event when they were attacked by robbers.

The MP is reported to have identified himself as a lawmaker to the criminals who got infuriated by his disclosure and shot him twice killing him instantly.



Per the assertion of Col. Aboagye, the decision by the MP to disclose his identity is a laudable one even though that may have resulted in his death.



“I have said it’s a commendable attitude, it shows moral and physical courage. Not many can do that,” he said.



