Mfantseman MP Murder: Former ambassador questions police professionalism

The late Ekow Quansah Hayford, Member of Parliament for Mfantseman Constituency

He was commenting on the murder of the Mfantseman Member of Parliament, Ekow Kwansah Hayford, and matters arising afterwards.

“In China, the national identification is there to identify everybody and every vehicle on the road. The police in Ghana are not inquisitive enough. They are not eager to search in vehicles.”



Nii Ankrah queried that why “Land Cruisers are not stopped at police barriers and questioned. It doesn’t happen in Africa. It doesn’t happen in Ghana”.



“Some of these Land Cruisers have white, red and blue lights and no one is checking but these lights are for security but it’s common in Ghana. In Ghana, once you have money to buy, you can fix them on your vehicle and nobody cares.”



The former Ambassador noted that “you would be surprised that these same Land Cruisers are the ones perpetrating these crimes so the police have to be inquisitive”.



Political interference



Nii Ankrah noted that the security services, especially the police, are not able to perform their duties effectively because of political interference.

“The police do not have the capacity to work. The political interference too is not helping. Leave the police to choose their own IGP. The government interference has been too much.”



