Mfantseman MP’s killing: Provide MPs with police guards - Mahama tells gov't

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has charged the Akufo-Addo administration to provide Members of Parliament (MP) with police guards.

His comments follow the news of the untimely death of the MP for Mfantseman, Ekow Quansah Hayford who was shot by unknown assailants while returning from a campaign trip on Friday, October 9.



The incident occurred at Abeadze Dominase around 1am on the Mankessim-Abeadze road in the Central Region.



Reacting to the news on his Facebook timeline, the NDC flagbearer said the MP’s death “is a most despicable act, and we all look forward to the security agencies investigating and arresting those involved and bringing them speedily to justice.”



He added: “There is a growing climate of insecurity in Ghana. Dastardly armed robberies and violent crime have become a common occurrence. I urge government and the security agencies to do more to protect the Ghanaian people. It’s probably also time to look at the provision of armed police guards for our MPs.”

Following the unfortunate incident, the Speaker of Parliament on Friday summoned Ambrose Dery, the Interior Minister to inform MPs about measures taken to protect legislators.



President Akufo-Addo has, meanwhile, assured the MPs of their safety.



