Mfantseman MP's murder: Akufo-Addo shocked, wants arrest of killers

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed utter shock at the murder of Member of Parliament for Mfantseman Constituency, Ekow Quansah Hayford.

"I am shocked and saddened by news of the murder of the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, Hon. Ekow Kwansa Hayford, by suspected armed robbers in the early hours of this morning…," he stated in a Facebook post barely 24hours after the incident.



The president, while consoling the bereaved family and constituents called on the appropriate security agencies to, as a matter of urgency, see to the arrest of the perpetrator of the gruesome murder.



He also recounted his very last and fond encounter with the late member of parliament.



The president’s post read; “I am shocked and saddened by news of the murder of the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, Hon. Ekow Kwansa Hayford, by suspected armed robbers in the early hours of this morning. It is a sad day for Mfantseman and for Mother Ghana. My last encounter with him was on 30th June, this year, when I commissioned a water supply project at Anomansa, in his constituency.”

His post further read; “By all accounts, he was very much appreciated and loved by his constituents, and I expect the police to bring the perpetrators of this gruesome, cruel act to book as soon as possible. My deepest condolences to his family, to the Mfantseman constituency, to the New Patriotic Party, and to Parliament. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”



The Member of Parliament was shot dead by highway robbers on the Abeadze Dominase-Abeadze Duadzi-Mankessim Road while returning from a campaign trip on Friday 9th October 2020 around 1:00am.



Per an eyewitness account, the MP was identified while the robbery was ongoing. This, he said 'angered' the robbers who then blamed him for the problems being faced by people in the country.