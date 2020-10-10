Mfantseman MP's murder: Growing climate of insecurity in Ghana is worrying - Mahama

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama has bemoaned the growing levels of insecurity in the country ahead of the 2020 polls.

According to him, armed robberies and violent crimes have become a common occurrence in a country that prides itself as a leader in peace and security.



To him, the government should do more to ensure that citizens are protected and safe.



John Dramani Mahama made this known when he spoke on the tragic death of the Mfantseman Constituency NPP MP.



He said “I have received the shocking news of the death of Hon. Ekow Quansah Hayford, MP for Mfantseman in a reported armed robbery attack. My condolence to his family. This is the most despicable act, and we all look forward to the security agencies investigating and arresting those involved and bringing them speedily to justice."

"There is a growing climate of insecurity in Ghana. Dastardly armed robberies and violent crime have become a common occurrence. I urge the government and the security agencies to do more to protect the Ghanaian people.”



The NDC leader added his voice to calls by Parliamentarians on the need for them to be provided with security saying: “It’s probably also time to look at the provision of armed police guards for our MPs”.



