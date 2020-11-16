Mfantseman MP’s murder: Judge on leave, case adjourned to November 30

Ekow Kwansah-Hayford was killed by suspected highway robbers

The case of the eight accused persons who have been arraigned for the murder of the Mfantseman Member of Parliament Ekow Hayford has been to November 30, 2020.

This was because the Circuit Court in Accra presided over by Her Honour Evelyn Asamoah has taken her leave.



At the last court sitting on November 2, prosecution led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Fuseini Yakubu filed an amended charge sheet with nine persons standing accused.



They are Alhassan Abubakar alias Fulani (phone repairer) Nasiru Fudailu (businessman) Alhassan Mahama Yayaha, alias mystical cloud, a resident of Dansoman, Amadu Yakubu (mobile money vendor), Haruna Osmanu (trader), Adams Alhasan, Fuseini Osman alias Black Smith and Fred Tetteh alias Walace have all been charged with conspiracy to robbery and robbery.



A ninth person one Mohammed and others are said to be on the run.



Their plea was taken and they denied any wrongdoing.



At the last sitting, the eight accused persons who were represented by five lawyers, one after the other including Lawyer George Asamaney made a bail application for them.

According to the lawyers, their clients Amadu Yakubu (mobile money vendor), Haruna Osmanu (trader), Adams Alhasan, Fuseini Osman alias Black Smith and Fred Tetteh alias Walace were all not at the crime scene where the incident happened.



Lawyer Asamaney in particular, however, told the court his intention to file a case of alibi on behalf of his clients who he said were not at the scene where the crime was said to have happened.



Their respective bail application was opposed by the prosecution on grounds that the application is pre-mature considering the sensitive nature of the case.



He argued that, some of the prime suspects are at large and if granted bail they will interfere with investigations.



The court presided over by Her Honour Evelyn Asamoah after listening to the parties remand the accused persons into police custody.