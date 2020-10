Mfantseman MP shot dead

The late Ekow Quansah Hayford

Information reaching GhanaWeb indicates that Ekow Quansah Hayford, the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman Constituency, in the Central Region has been shot dead by unknown assailants.

Sources say the MP was shot on the Abeadze Dominaseā€“Abeadze Duadziā€“Mankessim Road when returning from a campaign trip.

More soon...