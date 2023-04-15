Mfantseman NPP 1st Vice-Chairman resigns

NPP logo

Source: GNA

Gabriel Amoah, the 1st Vice-Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Mfantseman Constituency of the Central Region has resigned.

The 44-year-old entrepreneur told the Ghana News Agency he tendered in his resignation letter on Friday, March 31, and was received by Evans Osei, the Constituency Secretary, and copied to all appropriate quarters.



Though he could not deny or confirm his widely speculated intention to contest the Parliamentary slot, he was optimistic about working hard with the constituency leadership to stretch the NPP’s political fortunes in the 2024 election.



Having served the party with dedication and commitment across the ranks, Mr. Amoah said it behooved on him to go all out to mobilise the grassroots to make the constituency a stronghold of the NPP.



Elated with his resignation, he said: “After a painstaking effort and a wide consultation and deliberations across the party, I have decided to resign to work assiduously to maintain the political gains of the party in the constituency.



“I want to use this platform to remind all that energizing the base of the party is key and fundamental to the victory of the NPP in the 2024 elections.”

To him, Mfantseman is the heartbeat of the NPP and political activism in Ghana hence, he was prepared to sacrifice his resources not only to save the party in the area but make the party more attractive.



Considering the interesting history of parliamentary candidates of NPP in the Constituency, Amoah called on the supporters of the party to embark on a massive grassroots mobilization campaign to get more people on board.



That, he said, was the surest way to ensure a resounding victory for the party in the 2024 elections.



For the youth, he said: “As the youth of the NPP, we may have a tougher responsibility, but breaking the eight is a must-do for us. We must convince Ghanaians that changing a productive regime merely because it has lasted for eight years is not healthy for a country that seeks progress.



“We must prove beyond any reasonable doubt to Ghanaians why the party must not go after its two-term regime cycle. Beyond singing the chorus of ‘Breaking the Eight’, we must critically engage our minds forthwith,” he added.