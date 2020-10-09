Mfantseman mourns murdered MP

Hundreds of constituents have thronged the MP's residence and the Saltpond Hospital

For the very sad loss of their beloved Member of Parliament, Mfantseman, since the news broke, have been thrown into a state of shock uncontrollable mourning.

Right after the death of Mr Ekow Quansah became public in the late night of Thursday, October 8, 2020, echoes of wailing spread throughout the Mfantseman Constituency.



GhanaWeb correspondent in the Central Region reports that the residence of the Member of Parliament and the Saltpond Government Hospital where his body has been sent have all been thronged by hundreds of constituents amidst weeping and wailing.



Videos from the hospital show a wailing community with crowds amassing since dawn as the body was brought in from the Dominase–Abeadze Duadzi–Mankessim Road where the MP and his campaign team were attacked by unknown assailants.

The MP, according to an eyewitness account died on the spot after being shot during the attack, whiles his driver identified as Issah, who also sustained gunshot wounds, is reported to have passed away at a health facility.



