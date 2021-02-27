Michael Narh discharged from hospital, receives GH¢2,200 from good samaritans

10-year-old Michael Narh

10-year-old Michael Narh has been discharged from the hospital after two weeks of being hospitalised over his near rotten hand.

He was discharged in the afternoon of Friday, February 26, 2021 after the Eastern Regional Hospital benevolently waived off his treatment bills.



The total cost of the boy's treatment finally pegged at GH¢1,458.12 by the time he was discharged but the hospital waived it off.



Around the same time on Friday, some good samaritans, who read the story, had sent a donation of GH¢2,200 within three hours to cover his hospital cost.



Ghanaweb wishes to acknowledge the good samaritans including Kwesi Ofori, Slydepay, Angela Teye and Mohammed Badaru Ahmed for their prompt intervention.

Special appreciation also to the Eastern Regional Hospital Management and the Social Welfare Department for their assistance while Michael was on admission.



Plans are advanced to use the money to assist Michael Narh's mother to start a business so she can cater for the young boy.



