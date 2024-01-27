Mike Oquaye Jnr floors Adwoa Safo at Dome Kwabenya with over 700 votes difference

Mike Oquaye has beaten Adwoa Safo in the NPP race

Mike Oquaye Jnr has dealt a hefty and abrupt blow to the political future of the incumbent Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adowa Safo.

This was after he beat her in the Saturday, January 27, 2024, parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The results, as declared by the EC officials are as follows:



Mike Oquaye Jnr - 1194



Adwoa Safo - 328



Sheela Oppong - 186

The Dome-Kwabenya parliamentary seat, one of the largest constituencies in Ghana, has been a hotbed for elections.



Sarah Adwoa Safo:



Sarah Adwoa Safo, a prominent Ghanaian lawyer and politician, entered parliament in 2012 and was seeking re-election to represent the party.



Born on December 28, 1981, Adwoa Safo holds an L.L.B from the University of Ghana, a B.L. from the Ghana Law School, and an L.L.M from George Washington University in the U.S.A.



She has served as the appointed Minister of State in charge of Government Procurement and Minister for the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Despite a period of absence lasting nearly a year, during which a void was felt in both parliament and the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Adwoa Safo remains a formidable candidate with a strong political and legal background.



Mike Oquaye Jnr:



Mike Oquaye Jnr is a Ghanaian politician and renowned diplomat affiliated with the New Patriotic Party.



He was once Ghana's High Commissioner to India and currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority.



Mike Oquaye Jnr. enters the political arena with the aim of injecting a fresh perspective into the upcoming parliamentary elections in Dome-Kwabenya.

His candidacy comes at a crucial time for the constituency, as concerns have been raised about Adwoa Safo's electoral prospects.



Oquaye Jnr's entry adds an element of excitement to the race, setting the stage for a closely watched battle in one of Ghana's largest constituencies.



As the political landscape heats up, all eyes are on the Dome-Kwabenya constituency, awaiting the outcome of this highly contested electoral duel.



