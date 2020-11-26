Military presence to be ‘heavy’ in Ashanti Region on December 7 - Commanding Officer

Personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces

The Commanding Officer of the 4th Infantry Batalion (4BN), Lieutenant Colonel Kwasi Peprah, has told 3news.com that there will be a heavy military presence in areas tagged as hotspots in next month’s polls.

The military commander also warned troublemakers not to attempt to mar this year’s election.



“There are electoral rules governing this country and must be upheld, so if anyone has plans to cause chaos in this year’s election, we can assure them of similar force to deal with them.”



He further advised the youth not to indulge in any violent acts which they may regret in the end “because we the military and police are jointly beefing up security especially at the identified hotspots to ensure violence-free elections”.



The police have also assured the public of sustainable peace before, during and after the December 7 elections.

Ashanti Regional Police Commander COP Kwasi Mensah Duku hinted that “the police will be visible at all areas even at the peripherals of the Metropolis and in the region”.



“Our men will be visible everywhere to ensure this election is violence-free.”



The security capos in the region spoke during a security exhibition and peace walk, which brought together all the security agencies including some Civil Society Organizations (CSOs).



The security agencies took to the principal streets of Kumasi to instil trust in the populace that the upcoming elections will be safe, free and fair