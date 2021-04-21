Millions lost in Mankessim market fire as Fire Service run out of water

Personnel of Ajumako Fire Service came in to help douse the inferno

Fire has razed down portions of the Mankessim market, destroying a lot of shops and goods worth millions of Ghana cedis after Ghana National Fire service run out of water.

The raging fire started around 11:00 pm on Tuesday when traders had closed and locked up, a situation that made it difficult for the fighters to gain access to the scene. A video of the incident sighted by MyNewsGh.com shows parts of the market burning whiles traders looked on in shock.



Personnel of the Mankessim Ghana National Fire Service(GNFS) who are unable to reveal the actual cause of the fire, quickly rushed to the scene but could not get a place to park their fire tender due to the temporal fence at the Ajumako station.



Angry traders rained curses on the Municipal Chief of the area who had barricaded portions of the market for redevelopment with corrugated iron roofing sheets

Personnel of Fire Service later gained access to the market but run out of water and there was no nearby hydrant.



