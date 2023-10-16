Mills was insulted, Mahama accused of murder by NPP people, nothing happened – A Plus fires

Former president John Dramani Mahama and his boss, late JEA Mills

Kwame Obeng Asare, alias A Plus, has reiterated that while he doesn’t condone use of abusive language, he will defend the right of people to speak their mind freely and to bear the consequences thereof.

The political activist and NPP member, stressed that it was unacceptable for anyone aggrieved by harsh critique to resort to physical attacks as was the case by New Patriotic Party (NPP) hooligans who invaded UTV studios on October 7.



In his reaction to the incident on the October 14 edition of the United Showbiz programme, A Plus blasted president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the government stating that he had become a target of the hooligans despite his contributions to their coming into office.



On the subject of alleged use of abusive language on the president, A Plus pointed to how assigns of the NPP had in the past rained open insults on former presidents, yet no attacks were launched.



“There are so many people who said Atta Mills is a thief, when Mills died, John Mahama was accused, in this country called Ghana and NPP people led the conversation that Mills was killed by Mahama.



“The day Mahama’s mother died, someone was premiering a Ford expedition scandal, that Mahama took a bribe. He was the president of Ghana and the journalist lived here and went about his business,” A Plus emphasized.

The scandal in question was published by Manasseh Azure Awuni, who alleged that a Burkinabe contractor had gifted then president John Mahama a Ford Expedition vehicle through the embassy in Burkina Faso because of some road contracts he had allegedly been granted in the north.



Mahama has denied the allegations and explained that the said vehicle was handed to the embassy and was subsequently placed in the presidential vehicle pool.



The NPP has been in the news for bad reasons since October 7 when a group of supporters stormed UTV demanding fair representation of government and a halt to unfair attacks on the president and other top government officials.



Their action drew widespread condemnation from the party, the NDC, media and human rights groups and other Civil Society Organizations.



16 persons arrested by police in connection with the invasion have since been released on bail.

SARA