Minister launches Ghana Guru E-Learning Platform to boost tourism

Mrs Barbara Oteng Gyasi, the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, has launched the Ghana Guru Tourism E-Learning Platform in Accra to boost tourism by upgrading participants’ knowledge on Ghana as a tourism destination.

It is an interactive digital learning platform designed to update the knowledge of tour guides, tour operators and other stakeholders to sell the country as the preferred tourism country.



The platform comprises three fundamental and tour proficiency models, where participants can take a quiz and receive certificates after successfully completing the programme.



Mrs Oteng Gyasi said the new normal of doing business post-COVID-19 would entail a move towards greater digitisation of operations and urged all players in the tourism industry to adapt to it so as to benefit.



“The Ministry is showing the way through the deployment of this digital platform to engage present and potential domestic and international tourists, extend our marketing reach and sustain interest in the destination to guarantee a full rebound COVID-19,” she said.



Mrs Oteng Gyasi said to ensure that the industry bounced back in the ensuing years after the devastating impact of COVID-19, there was the need to strategise and take action that would impact positively on the industry.



She said the Ghana Gurus Platform was going to help in doing that, especially by building the knowledge of a core group of persons within the country who could sell Ghana to derive the boost expected post COVID-19.

She said the marketing interventions were being complemented by a determined effort to enhance visitor experience, prolong stay, and boost visitation numbers by upgrading selected tourist sites within the scope of the World Bank supported Ghana Tourism Development Project (GTDP).



“We are using the GTDP to improve our sites during this down time period that we are not receiving the numbers into the country. We are improving the sites, expanding them and making them more interesting during this period.”



The Sector Minister noted that tourist sites and attractions were now required to be registered and licenced by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) to ensure compliance with customer service and health and safety protocols.



She said Ghana’s tourism was on a clear growth trajectory and the introduction of the Platform would play a significant part in raising awareness about the uniqueness of Ghana and encouraged more of the youth to participate in the E-learning programme.



Mr Akwesi Agyemang, the Chief Executive Officer of the GTA, said the Platform would help generate feedback from trade practitioners to improve and promote the destination in a more purposeful manner.



He said it was interactive, educative and fun and urged all, especially the associations under the Ghana Tourism Federation, to take advantage of it to acquaint themselves with all the information needed to help improve their trade.

