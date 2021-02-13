Ministerial Vetting: Passing some nominees can cost you 2024 campaign - NDC MPs told

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority leader in parliament

A member of the National Democratic Congress Communication team, Ebo Koomson has said that the 2024 campaign of the party can be affected by which nominees get approved in the ongoing ministerial vetting in parliament.

He explained that if Members of Parliament from the NDC pass some nominees, it can shoot down the message of the NDC in 2024.



The NDC communicator furthering on his point told Sefa Danquah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show: “I’m telling the NDC MPs vetting the minsters that any appointment that they will let go through if a problem arises, the NPP will put the blame on NDC. You cannot campaign in the 2024 elections because you gave them the mandate because now you have the power to disqualify them”.



Per his view, apart from the Minister-Designate for Energy Matthew Opoku Prempeh who he believes is blameless, all the other Ministers-designates who have been vetted or some who are yet to be vetted do not qualify to be passed.



“Apart from the former Education minister who is blameless so far, all the rest must not be passed. This is because they have told lies for the past four years. Look at people like Kan Dapaah, Nitiwul, Ken Ofori Atta and look at the things they have done Because the people are crying at home. We have conducted elections and in the process, people have lost their lives because of these people. And yet the president has re-appointed them. That means that the President is not thinking about Ghanaians”, he added.



“If you pass Ken Ofori Atta to be a finance minister you will be implying that you are in support of what he did that got a lot of people out of job and locked up people’s monies.

If you pass Kan Dapaah, Nitiwul and Ambrose Dery you are implying that you see no problem with the killings of NDC members at Techiman South and you support what happened”, Ebo Koomson stressed.



On Wednesday, 10th February 2021, Parliament’s Appointment Committee commenced the vetting of President Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees.



The Health Minister-designate, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu and National Security Minister-designate, Kan Dapaah were the first persons to be vetted.



The process is expected to span from February 10 and end on March 9.