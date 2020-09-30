Ministers of National Security, Defense, Interior to storm Ho over secessionism

Ministers in charge of National Security, Kan Dapaah, Interior and Defense Minister Dominic Nitiwul

Ministers in charge of National Security, Interior and Defense are expected to visit the Volta region as part of efforts to deal with raging attacks masterminded by alleged secessionists in that part of the country.

Two violent attacks in less than a week, have left one dead, others injured and destruction to property at the Ho STC bus terminal.



Representatives of the Volta Caucus in Parliament have been meeting with regional minister Dr. Archibald Letsa over the disturbances.



Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa told TV3’s Komla Adom in an interview after a meeting on Wednesday September 30 that “The deliberations have been scheduled to continue on a larger scale on Friday.



“It is looking very possible that the National Security Minister and other ministers are likely to join the National Security Minister, probably the Minister responsible for Defense, the Minister responsible for the Interior are likely to come to Ho for a meeting. We will have virtually the entire parliamentary caucus joining.”

He further called for a nationalistic approach towards resolving this problem.



“We have also recommended that thus matter goes beyond the Volta region. The agitation is about Western Togoland and of you are conversant with the Western Togoland it include multiple regions.



“It includes present day Bono, Savannah and Upper East.



“That is why we must all approach this with a nationalistic mindset this insurgency, confident not heads on and defeat it.” he said.