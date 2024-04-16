Ministry of Health donates ambulances to four government institutions

Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye (Left) presenting the ambulance to the Northern Regional Minister (Middle)

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has donated ambulances to four government institutions in a bid to enhance emergency healthcare services across the country.

The beneficiaries of this donation include the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Armed Forces, the Tamale Teaching Hospital and the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



The distribution of the ambulances saw the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Armed Forces, and the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital each receiving ambulances, while the Tamale Teaching Hospital was presented with an ambulance alongside a water tanker, catering to its unique needs.



In a ceremony held at the Ministry of Health premises on April 16, 2024, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, the Minister-designate for Health, speaking on behalf of the caretaker minister, Ursula Owusu Ekuful, emphasized the importance of proper maintenance of the ambulances to ensure they effectively serve the purpose of saving lives.



He commended the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces for their exemplary maintenance of facilities and working materials.

“We are here this morning to present four ambulances and one water tanker… a brand-new ambulance — from the government and people of Japan, the Ministry of Health through our partnership with the government of Japan, requested this very important equipment, and I am very happy that we have all of you here to receive them.



“And so, the beneficiaries are the Ghana Armed Forces, The Ghana Police Service, the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, and the Tamale Teaching Hospital,” Okoe Boye said



Dr. Okoe Boye highlighted the government's commitment to improving the healthcare system in the country, particularly in terms of infrastructure development



Receiving the vehicles on behalf of their respective institutions were the Northern Regional Minister Shani Alhassan Shaibu for the Tamale Teaching Hospital, Major General Ewusi, Deputy Chief of Staff Medical for the Ghana Armed Forces, Deputy Commissioner of Police Otto Nyarko for the Ghana Police Service and a representative from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Alhaji Hafiz Adam, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Health added, "We in the ministry have set an agenda for ourselves to improve the living standards of our people through healthcare."



























