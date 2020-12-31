Minority Caucus presents 'evidence of rigging' to US, UK partners

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa speaking at the meeting

The Minority Caucus of Ghana’s Parliament has presented what it describes as evidence of rigging of the recently-held general elections to some international partners from the United States of America and United Kingdom.

It is part of the Caucus’ series of transparent engagements on its fundamental concerns about what it deems a flawed December 7, 2020, presidential and parliamentary elections.



The session with the American and British partners was held at Parliament on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 led by Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu and Second Deputy Speaker Alban S K. Bagbin.



They presented “evidence” and the basis for the NDC’s rejection of the “multiple” results declared by the Electoral Commission for the presidential contest and the “dubious” parliamentary declarations particularly in Techiman South and Sefwi Wiawso.



The Minority also highlighted the “grave human rights violations”, which, according to its calculations, led to the killing of 7 Ghanaians and left many with life-changing injuries.

“We shall continue with our series of legitimate engagements in the spirit of democratic accountability, resisting subversion of the people’s will and preserving the pillars of the Fourth Republic birthed by our political tradition”, the Minority said.



The Caucus emphasised that the engagements shall proceed without prejudice to the petition filed at the country’s apex court by former President John Mahama.



