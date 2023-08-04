Minority directs BoG to reinstate over GH¢32 billion written off government debt

Minority spokesperson on Finance Isaac Adongo

The Minority in Parliament has directed Governor of the Bank of Ghana Dr. Ernest Addison to reinstate over GH¢32 billion government debt written off under the DDEP.

The Bank of Ghana in 2022 recorded losses in excess of GH¢60 billion.



Addressing the media in Parliament, Minority spokesperson on Finance Isaac Adongo argued the decision to write off the debt without a resolution from parliament breaches the Public Financial Management Act and thus null and void.

The Bolgatanga Central MP questioned why auditors for the Central Bank, Deloitte Ghana failed to flag the illegality in their report.