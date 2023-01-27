Minority reshuffle: We will engage caucus to confirm decision - Fifi Kwetey

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Fifi Kwetey

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Kwetey, has said that the leadership of the party will meet the party’s Members of Parliament (MPs) on the appointment of their new leadership.

Fifi Kwetey’s remarks come after some MPs of the party petitioned its National Executive Committee (NEC) to suspend the appointment of the new leadership of the party in Parliament.



The NDC MPs including Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka (MP for Asawase), Dominic Ayine (MP for Bolgatanga East) and Cletus Avoka (MP for Zebilla), who are calling for the suspension argue that the appointment was not made by any of the party’s decision-making structures but was imposed by just a few people.



Addressing the press after a meeting between the newly appointed minority caucus leadership and the NDC national executives, on January 26, 2023, Fifi Kwetey said that the executives will be meeting the minority caucus to explain their decision.



He added that the appointment of the new leadership will be confirmed at the meeting.



“Early next week, on Tuesday we will be having a broader conversation with the caucus as a whole. And that conversation is one that would basically confirm the decision that has been taken. In terms of explaining the way forward for us as a party and the best way to be able to make sure that we deliver the mandate that has been given to us. A mandate that will ensure the wellbeing of the people of Ghana come election 2024,” he said.

The change in the leadership of the minority caucus of Parliament has led to some confusion in the NDC with some members of the party, including some Members of Parliament saying that the party’s parliamentarians should have been consulted before the move.



The NDC leadership has appointed the former Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, as the minority leader in the 8th Parliament of Ghana’s Fourth Republic who replaced the MP for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu.



According to the NDC, Kofi Armah Buah, MP for Ellembele, will take over as the Deputy Minority leader.



While Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Adaklu, will replace Asawase MP Muntaka Mohammed as the Chief Whip.



Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, has been maintained as the First Deputy Minority Whip, while Comfort Doyo Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, is the Second Deputy Minority Whip.

This was contained in a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, from the National Democratic Congress dated January 23, 2023.







IB/WA