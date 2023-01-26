Minority reshuffle: not one-man decision – Ako Gunn

eputy National Communications Officer (NDC) , Godwin Ako Gunn,

The Deputy National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godwin Ako Gunn, says the reshuffle in the party’s parliamentary caucus was a collective decision.

This comes after the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) made some changes in its leadership in Parliament.



Haruna Iddrisu has been replaced by Ato Forson as Minority Leader.



A letter signed by General Secretary Fifi Kwetey mentioned that Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson will be assisted by Mr. Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah as Deputy Minority Leader.



In effect, Mr. James Klutse Avedzi, the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, is no longer the Deputy Minority Leader.



Kwame Agbodza replaces Muntaka Mubarak as Minority Whip.



The First Deputy Whip remains Mr Ibrahim Ahmed and the Second Deputy Whip remains Comfort Doyoe Ghansah.

“New leadership would be charged to recommend consequential changes in the Ranking membership to the headquarters of the party for approval,” the statement from the NDC said.



Following the announcement of the reshuffle, some party supporters took to social media to accuse some party members of being behind the reshuffle.



Speaking to co-host of Atinka TV’s Morning Show, “Ghana Nie,” Nana Fianko, Godwin Ako Gunn mentioned that any decision that is conclusive is a collective issue and has to be treated as such.



He revealed that although he was initially worried about the decision, he believes that the new leaders are competent to steer the affairs of the minority in Parliament.



“I felt worried with the initial information, but as a national executive officer, any decision that is conclusive is a collective decision. I spoke to Haruna and he was in high spirit and that is the most important thing. The new leaders are equally competent to steer the affairs of the minority in Parliament,” Ako Gunn added.