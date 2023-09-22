57
Minutes of heavy rains leaves parts of Accra flooded

Fri, 22 Sep 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some parts of Accra have been submerged under flood waters after a few minutes of heavy rainfall.

The Friday, September 22, 2023, afternoon rains have also cut off a number of major roads, such as the Accra-Tema Motorway, and the Shiashie to Madina stretch.

Videos that have been shared on multiple platforms show the extent of damages that the floods have caused.

Places like Ashaiman have also been heavily affected by the rains.

See the videos below:







You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:



AE/AW

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
