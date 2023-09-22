Minutes of heavy rains leaves parts of Accra flooded

Some parts of Accra have been submerged under flood waters after a few minutes of heavy rainfall.
The Friday, September 22, 2023, afternoon rains have also cut off a number of major roads, such as the Accra-Tema Motorway, and the Shiashie to Madina stretch.
Videos that have been shared on multiple platforms show the extent of damages that the floods have caused.
Places like Ashaiman have also been heavily affected by the rains.
See the videos below:
Just look at this. And they want to keep as silent. God will punish all of them.#OccupyJulorbiHouse pic.twitter.com/SPRPqx9dXs— ???????????????? ???????????????????????? ???????????? (@niikotey_kotey) September 22, 2023
shiashie!! ✌???? pic.twitter.com/fpyl9y8YgS— MUTOMBO???? (@MutomboDaPoet) September 22, 2023
‼️‼️ Please be careful on the motorway. Portions are heavily flooded. ‼️‼️— ????????????. (@oneman1000_) September 22, 2023
This is why we are making the noise we are making. Is proper drainage a hard ask? Everytime it rains, we suffer. #OccupyJulorbiHouse pic.twitter.com/c9nAFWlrK9
AE/AW
