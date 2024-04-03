Mismanagement and collateralization of the ESLA cause of current 'dumsor' - John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has linked the recent power outages in Ghana, popularly called "dumsor," to the mismanagement of the country's power-generating assets and the use of the Energy Sector Levy Act (ESLA) as collateral.

According to John Mahama, the government's decision to use the proceeds from the Energy Sector Levy as collateral has contributed to the resurgence of power outages.



He expressed concern regarding the inconsistent power supply's impact on businesses and households, emphasizing the challenges it poses for effective planning.



"The country has been plunged into darkness. Mismanagement of our generating assets and collateralization of the ESLA, which was meant to provide the resources to finance current and legacy debt, has led us back into the doom zone.



"The best government can do is to eat humble pie, take responsibility for the problem, and work to address it. Unfortunately, that is not the case. I'm aware that businesses and households cannot plan because of the erratic power situation," citinewsroom.com quoted the former president.

NAY/SEA



