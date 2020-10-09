Missing police officer dies in motor accident at Adenta

The deceased was pronounced dead on arrival

A police officer who reportedly got missing late last week has been declared dead after he got involved in an accident, the Ghana Police Service has said.

This comes after images of the late G/Cpl Emmanuel Ashinyo were widely shared online by his family and friends who had launched a desperate appeal to find him.



Director of the Public Affairs Unit of the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Effia Tenge tells Dailymailgh.com that investigations started after an official complaint was filed by the family of the late officer.



She confirmed that Ashinyo was among victims of an accident that occurred at RITZ Junction, near Adenta in Accra, involving a taxi cab and a motorbike he was riding on Friday, October 2.

The deceased was rushed to 37 Military Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival, DSP Tenge told Dailymailgh.com in a terse message.



His body had been deposited at the same hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy after his father readily identified his son, who until his death, was stationed at NPD Headquarters in Accra.



It still remains unclear whether the officer was on duty when the incident occurred.