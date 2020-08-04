General News

Missing you daddy – Archbishop Duncan-Williams’ son cries out

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams with his son Daniel

Daniel Duncan-Williams, son to Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, the General Overseer of Action Chapel International, has indicated that he misses his father.

Daniel in a tweet said that Archbishop Duncan-Williams never gave up on him even when people closer to him suggested the minister should abandon his son.



“Missing you now more than ever daddy…never gave up on me when everyone around you said you should…what a love,” his tweet read.



Early June, the young rapper who goes by the career name Dee Wills, among other allegations made against his family, said his father was not in support of his rap career and has, therefore, cut him off.



He said the videos were his way of staying true to himself and connecting with his fans. He also accused his father of causing his arrest and incarceration.



Daniel also took to his Twitter handle to share some nude videos of himself and some ladies.

He later issued an apology to his father, stating that all the statements he made in the videos were false.



He added that the General Overseer of Action Chapel International is the best father he could ever wish for.



“Thank you for loving me even through all the trials and tribulations,” Daniel tweeted back then.



The archbishop released a statement through Bishop Ebenezer Obodai, his spokesperson, saying while the family acknowledges that “the obscenities are abhorrent” and that people must “understand that he (Daniel) has a serious illness”.



The archbishop revealed that his son was suffering from acute bipolar disorder and subsequently asked the police to check on Daniel during the “meltdown”.

The family urged Ghanaians and people to support them in prayers while they continued to seek medical help for him.



“The Archbishop said at the time: “This is a test of his faith….I acknowledge the situation my son is in, and I still love him…please pray for us…. ‘Love covers a multitude of sins.’ 1 Peter 4:8.”



Read Daniel's tweet below.





Missing you now more than ever daddy.. never gave up on me when everyone around you said you should.. what a love ? pic.twitter.com/bC1NvfiFB4 — Papi Shilo (@Deewillslive) August 3, 2020

