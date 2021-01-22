0
Mixed reactions greet Akufo-Addo's first ministerial nominations

Akufo Addo Swearing In 2021 President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Fri, 22 Jan 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is trending number one on micro-blogging site Twitter following the release of the first list of his ministerial nominations.

This was confirmed by Mr. Eugene Arhin, the Acting Communications Director at the Presidency in a release that contained a list of President Akufo-Addo’s nominees for ministers on Thursday, January 2021.

This new development from the Jubilee House has generated mixed reactions on various social media platforms particularly microblogging site Twitter.

While some are lauding the President, others are of the opinion that some of the nominees do not qualify to operate the office they have been designated.

In total, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated 30 Ministers, and 16 Regional Ministers, bringing the total number of Ministers to 46.

"In Ghana Politics & governance system, it's very easy not to pay any price for misconduct. That Kan Dapaah after the Pyjamas incident & Mavis Hawa Koomson are Minister Designates again under Akufo-Addo really saddens me. I wish they can be rejected at the vetting," One tweep wrote.

Below are some of the reactions on Twitter on Akufo-Addo's nominations as compiled by GhanaWeb:



















