Mixed reactions greet Akufo-Addo's first ministerial nominations

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is trending number one on micro-blogging site Twitter following the release of the first list of his ministerial nominations.

This was confirmed by Mr. Eugene Arhin, the Acting Communications Director at the Presidency in a release that contained a list of President Akufo-Addo’s nominees for ministers on Thursday, January 2021.



This new development from the Jubilee House has generated mixed reactions on various social media platforms particularly microblogging site Twitter.



While some are lauding the President, others are of the opinion that some of the nominees do not qualify to operate the office they have been designated.



In total, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated 30 Ministers, and 16 Regional Ministers, bringing the total number of Ministers to 46.



"In Ghana Politics & governance system, it's very easy not to pay any price for misconduct. That Kan Dapaah after the Pyjamas incident & Mavis Hawa Koomson are Minister Designates again under Akufo-Addo really saddens me. I wish they can be rejected at the vetting," One tweep wrote.

Below are some of the reactions on Twitter on Akufo-Addo's nominations as compiled by GhanaWeb:





The Chieftaincy Ministry no need and why do we need two works and housing Ministers?



Talking about coming to focus on housing deficit issues...



What will the actual Minister be doing??



And Hawa Koomson stays in power??interesting — The Fundamentals (@KojoNketsia) January 21, 2021

Prez @NAkufoAddo's new ministers. At least 41 ministers and deputies gone! Could have reduced further, though. pic.twitter.com/iYDTWt98u5 — Alhassan Samuel Aneyire (@Sokkascientist1) January 21, 2021

Isaac Asiamah gone, Mustapha Yusif rewarded for his work at NSS. Isaac Asiamah's wish was to leave the Sports Ministry and Akufo-Addo has listened to him. — SonOfTheWoman (@PerezErzoah) January 21, 2021

Hon. Isaac Asiamah has left the Sports Ministry without telling us who Hamdan is .



Hamdan the Purse Holder ???????????? — Abdul Muhaimin Fusein (@Mister_Glen) January 21, 2021

After the PDS, Agyapa and using DATA bank instead of a state-owned bank in loan deals, Nana Addo still wants to retain Ken Ofori Atta as the finance minister? Really? Let's see whether the NDC MPs on the appointments committee think about Ghana, or "Politicians are friends." pic.twitter.com/ygQtGeEigJ — Mary Banks (@MBanks133) January 21, 2021

Hawa Koomson's handiwork. Akufo-Addo has endorsed same by appointing her as a minister designate. pic.twitter.com/mMQYjiUVUQ — #Bagbin #JusticeForSALL #RobbedVerdict (@marcusadampah) January 21, 2021

In Akufo-Addo's first term, his office was made up of 123 appointees, with about 36 substantive ministers, 7 ministers of state, 48 deputy ministers, 16 regional ministers and 16 deputy regional ministers. — Hon. Alhaji (@HonFuseine) January 21, 2021

Akufo-Addo's nominees for Ministers and Regional Ministers-designate



50% will not make it through ???? pic.twitter.com/LCRPjBL7R3 — Kwaku O.???????? (@kwakurafiki2) January 21, 2021

President Akufo-Addo has kept his word - thinned his govt & shall have no Deputy Regional Ministers: Let's pray this early positive move filters through the whole of his 2nd term so he can leave some solid legacies as we all strive to build the Better Ghana that we so deserve.???? — Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) January 22, 2021

In Ghana Politics & governance system, it's very easy not to pay any price for misconduct.That Kan Dapaah after the Pyjamas incident & Mavis Hawa Koomson are Minister Designates again under Akufo-Addo really saddens me.I wish they can be rejected at the vetting.#citicbs.@Citi973 pic.twitter.com/6UltJz1hG1 — Afanyi Dadzie (@AfanyiDadzie) January 22, 2021