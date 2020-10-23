Moment Archbishop Duncan-Williams prophesied about #EndSARS and other global uprisings

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams of the Action Chapel International had once prophesied about the #EndSARS protest ongoing in Nigeria and other reported cases of unrest in the sub-region.

In a video shared by UK-based Ghanaian gospel minister and preacher Sonnie Badu, the Archbishop is seen in an interview with Paul Adom-Otchere on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana where he foretold the crises.



According to the revered preacher, the year 2020 was going to experience a lot of civil unrest which will begin in the Asian region and gradually descend into Africa and spread across the world.



Fast forward 2020 has come and it is obvious the prophecy by Archibishop Duncan-Williams is right in our face with a special emphasis placed on the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, the killings of blacks notably George Floyd, the civil unrest in Nigeria, the human right abuse in Congo and the pockets of social vices being recorded across the continent.

Meanwhile, the current development in Nigeria has taken centre stage with President Buhari coming out to say he is poised to see to the amicable end of the protest.



Watch Video Below:



