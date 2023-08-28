Money won the day in the NPP Super Delegate elections - Bernard Mornah

Former Chairman of PNC, Bernard Mornah

The former Chairman of the Peoples National Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah, has alleged that money had played a significant role in determining the results in the just-ended Super Delegate election by the New Patriotic Party that had the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia emerged victorious.

According to him, the outcome of the election was predicted before the voting day.



His comments come off the back of Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia’s victory in the just-ended Super Delegate elections in the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Emerging as the winner from the Super Delegate elections was the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia polled an impressive 626 votes compared to his contenders.



Reacting to this, Bernard Mornah indicated that comments made by some bigwigs in the party support his claim.



“So, if you take the story of the piece from the aspirants, you will come back to the core of what Hopeson Adroye was saying. He indicated that Madam Fremah Opare was sharing money during the election because she wanted to be vice president. I didn’t make these up, these are concerns that came from among the aspirants.

“So, what I will say is that at the end of the day, money won the day. Because, with the vice president, he had the money,” he said.



Bernard Mornah noted the vice president and his team should rather be worried about the outcome of the elections as it may not reflect in the national delegate conference.



He urged the office of the vice president and his campaign team to reflect on the election's outcome and consider its implications for the upcoming.



“I just think that the outcome was predictable. This one is not the mass election. In my opinion, the office of the vice president should be worried.



The office of the vice president and his campaign team should go back and relook at the election outcome. Because what happened this Saturday does not mean the outcome will repeat itself on November 4, 2023,” he stressed.

Highlighting his interactions with some NPP supporters in the Upper West region, Mornah revealed that many had reservations about the President's performance and were holding the vice president accountable for the administration's shortcomings.



“The last time I was in the Upper West, I met with a lot of persons who are NPP supporters and will be voting in November. They are not in agreement with the decision of the President, Nana Addo. But they couldn’t say it because they were waiting for the Super Delegates to be over. Some even called me on the phone and when you listen to their conversation, it is not easy.



‘Because they think that if the President couldn’t perform well, then the vice president is a contributing factor. If the president is not governing well, the vice president cannot come back to say he has his vision for the country,” he added.



He continued to say “One of the aspirants, Akoto Tops All (ATOPA) said that some persons are contractors and at the same time they are delegates and are being owed by the government. Because they were going into the election, they selected those who supported the vice president and paid them their money. If you didn’t support him, then you will not be paid the monies owed to you.”



NW/OGB



