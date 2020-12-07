Mood at Electoral commission after end of polls

Mon, 7 Dec 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Voting at all polling stations in the country has officially come to an end as of 5:00 pm.
GhanaWeb reporters who are stationed at the various constituencies say the electoral process has been closed.
However, in some polling station, persons who were already in the queue were allowed to cast their ballot.
A video by www.ghanaweb.com shows that there is heavy security at the head office of the Electoral Commission (EC) in Accra.
The Commission had earlier today addressed the nation on the happenings in some polling station in the country.
