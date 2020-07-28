More formal education needed to break outmoded tradition – Senior Lecturer

Click to read all about coronavirus →
Senior Lecturer at the Department of Sociology of the University of Ghana Dr. Kodzovi Akpabli-Honu has called on government to push formal education to all corners of the country to develop minds scientifically.
He says education is one of the sentiments of the solution to some barbaric traditional beliefs.
He made this known in the wake of the lynching of 90-year-old Akua Denteh in Kafaba, a suburb of Salaga, in the Savannah Region.
She was lynched for allegedly being a witch though reports say she was suffering from dementia.
“There are several traditional belief systems which are outmoded and archaic and dehumanise individuals.
“We seriously need education on some of these beliefs.”
Speaking to Alfred Ocansey on Sunrise on 3FM, the Senior Lecturer added that there is a need for an enforcement of the law on people who violate the constitution and indulge in barbaric acts.
He further urged the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to deploy people with knowledge in such situations to engage and educate individuals on their traditional beliefs and its contrast to the constitution.
