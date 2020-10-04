More than 300 voters captured in EC's one-day registration exercise in Ellembelle

Correspondence from the Western Region:

Three hundred and thirty-eight (338) Ghanaian voters have been duly registered in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region during EC's one-day nationwide voter registration exercise.



The Electoral Commission on Thursday, October 1, 2020, re-opened the exercise for those who could not participate during the 38-day mass registration exercise.



The exercise which saw over 300 applicants in a long queue was nearly affected by a heavy rainfall on Thursday for about one hour.



Coronavirus safety protocols were also not properly observed.



At the end of Thursday's exercise, the Electoral Commission was able to register 233 applicants and were issued with their identification cards (ID cards) and 112 applicants who joined the queue before 6pm, were given numbers to come on the next day to be registered.

On the following day, out of 112 applicants, 7 applicants could not participate and at the end of the day, 105 voters were registered.



Unfortunately, 196 voters who were registered on Thursday, had their voter identification numbers duplicated.



The EC upon noticing invited the affected voters to return to the Ellembelle EC office for the replacement of new voter ID numbers.



In all, 8 prospective applicants were challenged and their cards were not returned to them.



These persons have been asked to appear before the Ellembelle District Voter Review Committee with their challengers.