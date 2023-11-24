Mortuary workers announce nationwide strike starting November 29

File photo

The Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG) have served notice of an impending strike starting next week.

According to a letter addressed to four ministries and three state agencies, MOWAG said its intended action was in line with activating Section 159 of Act 651 (2003).



"Our position is that, all Mortuar Workers in Ghana shall lay down their tools starting on Wednesday, 29th November 2023, until all matters already in your domain are resolved.



“This is in exercise of rights as the 1992 constitution of the Republic of Ghana stipulates. You are respectfully notified,” the letter read in part.



The ministies notified included, Health, Employment and Labour Relations, National Security and Finance.



The Chief Executive of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission are also in copy as is the Registrar of the Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Authority.

The letter was signed by MOWAG General Secretary, Richard Kofi Jordan.



The letter has attracted funny and critical reactions after it was posted on the X handle of media personality, Serwaa Amihere.



