Mother abandons deformed baby at the Korle-bu Teaching Hosptial

File photo

A parent whose identity is not known has abandoned her deformed baby at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

She left the facility without notifying the nurses in charge.



According to a TV3 report, the baby has only one arm and a limb.



The mother, after the delivery, told the health workers present that she was stepping out to buy an item but failed to return to the facility.



She also provided the wrong contact to the facility leaving the nurses baffled about her whereabouts and identity.



The nurses indicated that the deformity of the baby came about as a result of the mother’s failed attempted abortion.



The nurses then decided to give the abandoned baby the name Ransford Sakyi.

Meanwhile, another baby was brought to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital by a team of police officers who found him abandoned at a beach in Accra, malnourished with measles, TV3 reports.



The health workers at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital are calling on the parents to come for their babies otherwise they will be released to the social welfare department.



BS/OGB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country



Meanwhile, watch Etsey Atisu's interview with Fati Ali, the first female GIJ SRC president, on #SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV, below:









You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







