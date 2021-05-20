Mother, daughter perish after truck knocks them down

The two reportedly died at a spot

A mother and daughter have perished in a road accident today, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Amanfrom off the Kasoa stretch in the Ga-South municipality.

According to an eyewitness account, the deceased, whose name is yet to be identified was crossing the road with her baby on her back when a Kia truck loaded with tissues with registration number GE 8107-11 knocked the two down.



In a related development, a woman who hawks nose mask was also knocked down by a trotro bus.



She suffered injuries, this website has gathered.