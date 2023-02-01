2
Murder at Hobor Electoral Area: Residents appeal to GAF to investigate

Wed, 1 Feb 2023 Source: GNA

Residents of Hobor, near Kwaku Panfo in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, have appealed to the Ghana Armed Forces to investigate the alleged involvement of some military officers in the murder of a 29-year-old man in the community.

The Assembly Member of Hobor Electoral Area, Mr Peter Adonu, said some six suspected military officers were alleged to have shot and killed Alfred Awuku over land litigation between Golden Exotics Limited and the Ashifra Family.

The unidentified military men stormed the area and ordered some indigenes of Kwaku Panfo, who were grading a piece of land, to stop work.

Awuku was said to have been shot from behind by a military officer during a struggle with another military man, who attempted to arrest the Chief Priest (Wulomo) of Kwaku Panfo.

The Assembly Member said he was aware of the land litigation between the Ashifra Family and Golden Exotics Ltd but could not tell who hired the military officers to protect the land.

He said the Amanfrom Police Command was called in to restorepeace and provide security.

The Chief of Kwaku Panfo, Nii Quashi Amponsah, called for justice on the death of their relative and urged the Ghana Armed Forces to investigate the case.

Meanwhile, the Kasoa Divisional Police Command has arrested a military officer, Sergeant Gideon Asemanyi of the 48 Engineering Regiment, for allegedly stripping naked, a civilian at Gomoa Tuansah in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

Police sources say the military officer accused the victim, Amos Fosu, of demolishing his father’s building foundation.

Fosu denied the allegation of any involvement in the said demolition.

He said his wife was traumatised after he was stripped naked in public.

Sgt. Asemanyi has been granted bail and the Military Police of the GAF have sent him to Accra for investigations.

