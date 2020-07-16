General News

Murder of 3 High Court Judges: Rawlings is a liar - Kweku Baako

Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr has accused former President Jerry John Rawlings of lying that he knew nothing about the killing of the three Ghanaian High Court Judges in 1982.

“What I’m saying is that he knew the judges were dead; he knew Amartey Quaye and those boys have done it. He even asked Amartey Quaye, where the people [judges], and Amartey Quaye said we’ve dispatched them. Now you see that he admitted in a very weird way that the thing [murder] was a natural thing to him”, Mr Baako disclosed on Peace FM Kokrokoo show monitored by MyNewsGh on Wednesday.



“Mr. Rawlings, be careful, watch carefully so that you don’t start a mind game, just watch it” Mr Baako warned.



Mr Rawlings in a recent interview denied playing a role in the murder of the three judges, Justice Kwadwo Agyei-Agyapong, Justice Cecilia Koranteng-Addow and Justice Fred Poku Sarkodee.



He rather said Amartey Quaye, a soldier and some other military personnel committed the heinous crime.



But Mr Baako rubbished that saying “I have the investigative documents and statements the boys wrote. Some wrote about three or four different statements before the NRC. Mr Rawlings should take his time and read these statements. Those boys were his boys, those boys were his boys…he knows that.”



He continued “he brought those boys into the 31st December Revolution. The boys killed the judges. At the time when Mr Rawlings was telling Ghanaians that counter revolution, he already knew they were dead.”

“Kwame, don’t forget that I was in jail those times. They made a huge error by bringing those boys in the prison. They made a serious error of judgment. They mixed those boys with us. They don’t know that once a journalist, still a journalist”, he explained.



He however noted that “it may also appear that there is a memory deficit (President Rawlings memory). Maybe its genuine…even me who is younger than him, sometimes I forget.”



He however advised Rawlings to refrain from commenting on the matter in public since he may be in trouble if he continues.



J.J Rawlings in an interview with Asaase Radio said” I believe somebody in uniform gave orders to kill 3 high court judges. "



“Take a look at the judges for instance, if there is one thing I feel pretty safe about, is that Amartey Quaye had to be settled with all.”



However, “I believe somebody in uniform must have given that order to the soldiers to do what they did because they wouldn’t have obeyed Amartey Quaye order to do so to civilians. “

