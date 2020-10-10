Murder of Mfantseman MP: NDC suspends campaign

Mr Ekow Quansah was killed by robbers on his way from a campaign event

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended its campaign in the Mfantseman constituency to commiserate with the Mew Patriotic Party (NPP) following the death of Mr Ekow Quansah Hayford, the Member of Parliament ( MP) for the Area.

The party in a statement issued and signed jointly by Mr Fred Budu Hagan, constituency Chairman and Dr Stanley KK Acquah, Constituency’s Communications Officer expressed its deepest condolences to the family and the NPP.



"We write to communicate the decision of the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Mfantseman- Odziifo James Essoun to suspend his campaign in the Constituency until Monday, in honour of the sitting NPP MP and parliamentary candidate", it said.



The Party has thus called on the Police to do everything in their power to apprehend the perpetrators of the heinous crime and let the law deal ruthlessly with them.



"In expressing our utmost condolences to the good people of Mfantseman, we call on the NPP government to address the security situation across the Country. We recall how some NDC Regional Executives of Ashanti Region as well as Mrs Betty Mould Iddrisu were also attacked viciously by armed robbers on their way from campaigns few days ago as well as similar happenings in other parts of the Country", the statement said.



The statement called for unity and calm in the Mfantseman Constituency and across the Country and also urged anybody with actionable intelligence to assist the police hierarchy to apprehend the criminals to safeguard our peace so residents of our Constituency won't have to live in fear”.

It expressed the hope that, those behind such barbaric acts would be hunted down and brought to justice as soon as possible.



In a related development, the NPP charged the Ghana Police Service to fish out the unknown assailants who shot and killed the MP.



The Party expressing is condolences to the family and the entire NPP, said, the sudden demise of the MP was devastating news to the NPP family and the nation of Ghana as a whole.



The late MP who was returning home with others from his campaign trip was attacked and shot dead by some unknown men wielding powerful weapons at Friday dawn.



Reacting to the death of the MP, Mr Richard Takyi-Mensah, the Central Regional Secretary of the NPP described his death as regrettable and a big blow to the Party in the area.

"The leadership of the NPP in the Central Region joins many loved ones to sympathize with the wife, children, the extended family, and the NPP as a whole. We share in the pain and grief of the loss of this hardworking patriot who served his party and nation diligently," he said.



Mr Mensah described such criminal act as worrying adding that it was the prayer of the NPP that God Almighty will strengthen the family especially the widow and children in this challenging time.



He called for calm in the Party in the Constituency and urged all with credible information on them to report to the Police.