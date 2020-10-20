Murdered MP’s mother would’ve been best PC for NPP not wife – KNUST Provost

Professor Charles Marfo

The Provost of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CoHSS) of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Professor Charles Marfo believes the mother of the murdered Mfantseman MP would have been the best replacement and not his wife.

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has confirmed the wife of the late MP, Ophelia Hayford, the Parliamentary candidate to replace her late husband for the upcoming December 7 election.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Abusua FM’s current affairs program dubbed ‘Bresosem’ on Saturday about the NPP’s selection of the candidate, Professor Charles Marfo stated that if it is sympathy votes the NPP wants then their choice of wife is wrong.



“We are told the murdered MP was her mother’s only child. If the NPP has set out to get sympathy votes on election day, who better to help them get those votes than the late MP’s mother who has been robbed of such a priced asset. People will sympathize with her, and come to think of it there’s no retirement age in Parliament.”

Professor Charles Marfo further slammed the widow over what he said was her rush in accepting to replace her husband in Parliament.



“That is not how to honour your husband’s memory?. In less than a week of his death when you are supposed to be mourning your beloved husband, you hurriedly go and accept a political position. That is strange to our custom. The party may have their agenda but you should not submit to that agenda. She should remember that not every win is a victory.”



According to him, the NPP should have opened nominations for a fair contest among those who contested in the primaries to select a replacement for the slain MP and not the handpicking that was done.