Murdered Mfantseman MP was among best performing MPs – NPP

The late MP, Ekow Quansah Hayford

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said the late legislator for Mfantseman in the Central Region, is among the five best performing members in the region.

General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, who led a delegation to the family home of the late MP in the constituency, said the party has been devastated by the loss.



“On Friday, we were informed by the regional and constituency executives of what has happened. In this region, when you want the top five best performing MPs, he will surely be part. We are not the only one saying this,” he said.



Mr. Ekow Quansah Hayford was shot dead at dawn on Friday, October 9, 2020, by some unknown assailants on the Abeadze Dominase–Abeadze Duadzi–Mankessim road.



The MP and some executives of the NPP were returning from a campaign trip when the incident occurred.



His driver is in a critical condition after sustaining severe injuries.

Other party executives also sustained injuries.



In a statement signed by the party Chairman, Freddy Blay, the NPP said it was saddened by the legislator’s death and further called on security agencies to urgently get to the bottom of the matter.



“This is a sad day for the party and the country as a whole. We call on the law enforcement agencies to as a matter of urgency investigate and bring perpetrators of this cruel act to book.”



The President, Nana Akufo-Addo says he expects the police to as soon as possible bring killers of the MP to book.



“I am shocked and saddened by the news of the murder of the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, Hon. Ekow Kwansa Hayford, by suspected armed robbers in the early hours of this morning. It is a sad day for Mfantseman and for Mother Ghana. My last encounter with him was on 30th June, this year, when I commissioned a water supply project at Anomansa, in his constituency. By all accounts, he was very much appreciated and loved by his constituents, and I expect the police to bring the perpetrators of this gruesome, cruel act to book as soon as possible. My deepest condolences to his family, to the Mfantseman constituency, to the New Patriotic Party, and to Parliament. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” Akufo-Addo posted on social media.