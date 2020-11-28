Murdered Mfantseman Member of Parliament laid to rest

The late MP Mfantseman Constituency, Ekow Kwansah Hayford lying-in-state

The Member of Parliament for Mfantseman Constituency, Ekow Hayford, who met his untimely death at the hands of armed robbers on his return from a campaign tour last month has been laid to rest.

Mr Kwansah Hayford was fatally attacked by armed robbers on Friday, October 9 while returning from Abeadze Dominase in his constituency.



He was shot multiple times in his stomach by the robbers, who are reported to have accused him of making the standard of living in the country difficult as part of the political class.



Police have since arrested five persons as investigations continue to find the killers.

On Saturday, November 28, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led a high-level government delegation to the funeral at Mankessim in the Central Region.



Leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was also at the funeral to bid a final farewell.