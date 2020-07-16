Politics

My achievements frightening the NDC – Ayawaso West Wuogon MP

Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Alhassan

The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Alhassan, has vehemently denied claims by the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) that she’s busing people from different constituencies to register in the ongoing voters registration exercise.

According to the NDC’s Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency Chairman, Bismark Abuobi Aryettey, they have been able to stop a few of those bused by themselves even though they have reported the issue to the police.



“Our Member of Parliament, Lydia Alhassan has gone to other constituencies across including Ayawaso North, Ayawaso East, Amasaman, Kasoa and other places to bring people who don’t reside in our community here to come and register. At the end of the d-day, she is expecting those people to come and vote for her. This doesn’t show respect to the people in this community.”



“We are calling on the community to reject the people they are bringing. Today for instance two sprinter buses from Amasaman and the mortuary road bringing people into our community to register. We intercepted them and we end dispersing the people.” He added.

But speaking to host Bonohene Baffuor Awuah on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa FM Thursday, Lydia Alhassan stated that the NDC is crying wolf when there’s none.



She added that the NDC seeing defeat staring in its face come December 7 election has already started doing everything possible to discredit the results of the election ahead of the party’s eventual defeat.



“The hard work of President Akufo Addo and myself in this constituency has made the NPP attractive and endeared the party to the constituents who are poised to retain the party in power. The NDC out of panic has resorted to peddling falsehood. I don’t know who told them that they have a chance of wrestling the seat from the NPP. The NDC knows they will lose the election so they have started playing the victim so that eventually they’ll say we won the seat unfairly.”

