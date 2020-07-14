Politics

My agents are being assaulted at registration centers – John Dumelo laments

John Dumelo, is the NDC’s parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon

The NDC’s parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, John Dumelo has made allegations of violence against his agents at the voter’s registration centers.

John Dumelo said some hooded men attacked his agents stationed at the registration center on Legon campus.



In a post on Twitter, he said this is the second time that his agents have been assaulted at the center.



“This is the second time these hooded men have assaulted my agents on the Legon campus in the last week. Are you not tired of using violence all the time?” Dumelo tweeted.



The actor cum politician is vying for the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat, as he seeks to unseat incumbent MP, Lydia Seyram Alhassan.

Some weeks ago, the NDC accused the incumbent legislator of importing people from other constituencies to register in the ongoing voter registration exercise.



The party’s Constituency Chairman, Bismarck Abuobi Aryettey, said Lydia Alhassan was busing aliens into the constituency to take part in the registration exercise which he described as "inimical to the process".



Addressing the press, he said: "What Lydia Alhassan is doing, which is inimical to the process, is that, she's importing people from other constituencies – Ayawaso North, Ayawaso East, La Dadekotopon, Kwabenya – all the adjoining constituencies of Ayawaso West Wuogon" to register.





This is the second time these hooded men have assaulted my agents on Legon campus in the last one week. Are you not tired of using violence all the time? pic.twitter.com/0RF5wLLfZn — MrDumelo (@johndumelo1) July 14, 2020

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.