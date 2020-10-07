My appointment at GIHOC proves Akufo-Addo is not vindictive - Kofi Jumah

Former KMA Mayor, Maxwell Kofi Jumah

Maxwell Kofi Jumah, Managing Director of Ghana Distilleries Company Limited (GDCL) has revealed that his appointment into office proves that President Akufo-Addo has a forgiven heart.

According to him, though he was not in full support of Nana Addo as the Flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in previous years, the president focused on his capabilities.



“He’s got a forgiven heart but people want to portray him as something else because I didn’t support him from the beginning but he felt I can be of help to him in this area so he said go and do it. I really didn’t know he was that good and besides he’s very very bold,” he confessed in an interview with Chris Aggrey on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.



He added that working with the president has allowed him to see the good side of Akufo-Addo.

“I knew that he had a lot of experience and those days in parliament when he gets up to speak everyone keeps quiet. That’s how people respected him in parliament so he’s good but I didn’t know that he was that good until he became President,” He admitted.



Maxwell Kofi Jumah, who is also the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Asokwa Constituency said the singular gesture by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to accept defeat in the general elections he lost proved that indeed he’s a true politician who’s got the love for the people of Ghana at heart.



He remarked, “he didn’t look at himself and said I want to be president by all means, but he looked at himself and said he doesn’t want chaos in this country. He said he doesn’t want to share innocent blood because of the presidency and I think that statement was very profound and he’s proven that he has a good heart because of the way he accepted defeat."