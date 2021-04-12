My appointment onto Parliamentary Service Board not in exchange for approval of Ministers – Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia has dismissed assertions that some compromise was reached between him and the government over his appointment onto the Parliamentary Service Board.

It has been rumoured that the unanimous approval of Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister was the price the NDC leadership had to pay to have Asiedu Nketia on the Parliamentary Service Board.



Responding to the allegations on Joy News, Asiedu Nketia cited Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s campaign against his appointment as a reflection of the NPPs opposition to his appointment.



He revealed that he was first offered the position in January but due to protest from the NPP led by Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the announcement had to be delayed.



The NDC scribe said that there was no arrangement between the party’s leadership and the government over his new role.



“I have heard about those things but that is the burden of every leader. This brings me to my appointment on the Parliamentary Service Board. Immediately news came, there were attempts by some detractors to make it look like my appointment was a bargain for the approval of some ministers.

“Who put my side under pressure if not for the NPP. NPP, excuse my language, would have looked stupid if they had to pay money to get somebody they don’t like to be on the Parliamentary Service Board. Those are some of the burdens for leadership so just take it in your strides,” he said.



Following the approval of Ofori-Atta, there have been calls for the NDC to ring changes in its leadership of Parliament.



Calls from some party folks have been made to the effect that Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader and Muntaka Mohammed, the Chief Whip, should be removed.



But Asiedu Nketia says the party has belief in the leadership and that they have not been compromised contrary to assertions.



Describing the calls as normal, Asiedu Nketia said that a decision will be made if there is enough scientific evidence supporting it.

“Those calls have always been there. People have always called for my resignation, the national chairman and indeed our flagbearer, so these are issues that don’t influence what we do. Decisions are made on proper scientific analysis of everything we do,” he said.My appointment onto Parliamentary Service Board not in exchange for approval of Ministers – Asiedu Nketia



The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia has dismissed assertions that some compromise was reached between him and the government over his appointment onto the Parliamentary Service Board.



It has been rumoured that the unanimous approval of Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister was the price the NDC leadership had to pay to have Asiedu Nketia on the Parliamentary Service Board.



Responding to the allegations on Joy News, Asiedu Nketia cited Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s campaign against his appointment as a reflection of the NPPs opposition to his appointment.



He revealed that he was first offered the position in January but due to protest from the NPP led by Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the announcement had to be delayed.

The NDC scribe said that there was no arrangement between the party’s leadership and the government over his new role.



“I have heard about those things but that is the burden of every leader. This brings me to my appointment on the Parliamentary Service Board. Immediately news came, there were attempts by some detractors to make it look like my appointment was a bargain for the approval of some ministers.



“Who put my side under pressure if not for the NPP. NPP, excuse my language, would have looked stupid if they had to pay money to get somebody they don’t like to be on the Parliamentary Service Board. Those are some of the burdens for leadership so just take it in your strides,” he said.



Following the approval of Ofori-Atta, there have been calls for the NDC to ring changes in its leadership of Parliament.



Calls from some party folks have been made to the effect that Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader and Muntaka Mohammed, the Chief Whip, should be removed.

But Asiedu Nketia says the party has belief in the leadership and that they have not been compromised contrary to assertions.



Describing the calls as normal, Asiedu Nketia said that a decision will be made if there is enough scientific evidence supporting it.



“Those calls have always been there. People have always called for my resignation, the national chairman and indeed our flagbearer, so these are issues that don’t influence what we do. Decisions are made on proper scientific analysis of everything we do,” he said.