‘My beloved NDC has become a rudderless ship sinking deeper than Titanic’ – Koku Anyidoho

Koku Anyidoho, Former NDC Deputy General Secretary

Koku Anyidoho, former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed his concerns over what he perceives as a leadership vacuum within the party.

Anyidoho's remarks come in the wake of some high-ranking NDC officials, including the party's flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, and its Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, who were absent from the country for various international engagements.



Anyidoho stated, "Why no statement from the NDC Flagbearer's office when he leaves the country? Currently, he is out, the Chairman is out, the General Secretary is out, leaderless Minority is on recess. No leadership at this crucial time. My beloved NDC has become a rudderless ship sinking deeper than the Titanic."



The absence of the key NDC figures began on September 13, 2023, when Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the substantive Chairman, embarked on a visit to India. The party announced this development through an official statement issued by its Director of Communication, Kakra Essamuah.



Simultaneously, John Dramani Mahama, the NDC's flagbearer and former President, was scheduled to speak at the Humanity Summit 2023 in Faro, Portugal, on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. The summit focused on social change and social justice, emphasizing humanity's well-being, dignity, equality, and freedom.



Mahama also participated in a book reading event, sharing excerpts from his memoir, "My First Coup D'état, and Other True Stories from the Lost Decades of Africa," and discussing the role of social interactions in driving change. Since leaving office as Ghana's President in January 2017, Mahama has remained active on the global stage, engaging in various issues and conversations across Africa and the world.





