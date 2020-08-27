General News

My biggest challenge is 'my boss' is 'almost a workaholic' & 'demanding' - Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has described his boss President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a person who is very "demanding".

Vice President Dr Bawumia on Tuesday had a one-on-one discussion with renowned Broadcaster, Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' and in an answer to what his biggest challenges as Vice President has been, he said President Akufo-Addo is "almost a workaholic" and "demanding".



"As Vice President . . . I have a boss who really wants things to be done in a hurry; he’s almost a workaholic . . . at his age he is stronger than us the younger men; he’s demanding and it’s something that we all have to work to . . . you cannot relax; you have to keep going at it . . . it can be a challenge but it also helps us all know what is going on . . . the whole issue of wanting to deliver quickly but sometimes government doesn’t move as quickly as you do. I realized in government that if you want something in six months time you should say you want it in three months time".



Election 2020

Speaking on the upcoming elections in December, Vice President Dr Bawumia says if the party is able to communicate its achievements and policies well, Ghanaians will vote in their favour.



"Election 2020 is in God’s hands . . . I believe if we are able to communicate our policies and how they have benefitted people then the people will look at us favourable . . . but we don't want to take anything for granted . . . we have to work but pray and leave it in the hands of God. ," he added.

